Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) rose 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 203,910 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 104,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ponce Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Compass Point lowered shares of Ponce Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Ponce Financial Group Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $186.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Ponce Financial Group

Ponce Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PDLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.60 million. Ponce Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 33.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carlos P. Naudon purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $54,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,084.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Carlos P. Naudon purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $54,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,084.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos P. Naudon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,709.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,894 shares of company stock valued at $336,802 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 635,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 834.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 186,066 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 676,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 166,238 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 135,195 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 2,074,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after buying an additional 128,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ponce Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

Further Reading

