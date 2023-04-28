Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Short Interest Update

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 314.0 days.
Pollard Banknote Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PBKOF remained flat at $17.63 during trading on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36.
About Pollard Banknote
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pollard Banknote (PBKOF)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.