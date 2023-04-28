Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Short Interest Update

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 314.0 days.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PBKOF remained flat at $17.63 during trading on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

About Pollard Banknote

(Get Rating)

Read More

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.