Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLXS. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $87.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,790. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus has a 52-week low of $74.53 and a 52-week high of $115.36.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after buying an additional 140,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Recommended Stories

