Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.62

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG – Get Rating) (TSE:PTM)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $1.60. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 282,169 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Platinum Group Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.
Platinum Group Metals Stock Down 3.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $157.33 million, a PE ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55.
Platinum Group Metals Company Profile
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It operates through Canada and South Africa geographical segment. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
