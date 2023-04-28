PL Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

PL Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 94,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

