Piper Sandler Cuts Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $50.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Tenable stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.30. Tenable has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $141,118.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $148,479.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,769.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $141,118.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,427. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 26.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

