Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

COLM has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.03.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.