Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 412 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.8% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $156.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $163.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.68 and its 200 day moving average is $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,007 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,171. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

