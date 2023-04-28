Phoenix Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.0% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.0 %

HD stock opened at $293.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.61 and its 200 day moving average is $305.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

