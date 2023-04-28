Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

PFE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,289,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,250,900. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $219.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.