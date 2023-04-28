Pershing Square Capital Manage Purchases 200 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,005,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,062,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 51,300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,832,623.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,253 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.95 per share, for a total transaction of $93,912.35.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 8,782 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.94 per share, for a total transaction of $658,123.08.

On Monday, April 10th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 9,133 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.95 per share, for a total transaction of $684,518.35.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 12,432 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.88 per share, for a total transaction of $930,908.16.

On Thursday, March 16th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $22,422.00.

Shares of HHC opened at $76.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.46. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $103.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.82 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

