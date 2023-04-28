PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Holdings Boosted by IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 128.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,736 shares during the quarter. PDD makes up about 13.5% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $24,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in PDD in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,178,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,997,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average of $79.23. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $106.38.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on PDD from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. It focuses on anetwork of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

