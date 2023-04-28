Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PSYTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pason Systems from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS PSYTF opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Solar and Energy Storage. The North America segment includes services provided to drillings rigs in the Canada and the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.