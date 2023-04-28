Park National Corp OH Buys Shares of 18,417 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $105.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

