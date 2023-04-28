Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.61

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.61 and traded as high as C$32.39. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$31.64, with a volume of 268,149 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.19.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.54.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.40. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 31.09%. The business had revenue of C$597.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 3.4094828 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 32.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$266,006.40. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Articles

