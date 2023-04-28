Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $30.67 on Friday, reaching $1,487.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,495.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,445.48.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

