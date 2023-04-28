Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 2,096 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,927 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,645 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,862.4% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,867 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.54. 5,539,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,443,039. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

