Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 131 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coco Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $3,965,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,351,000 after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $454.55. 318,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,373. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $499.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

