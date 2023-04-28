Palisade Asset Management LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.5% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.80. 642,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,546. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $295.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

