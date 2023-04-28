Ovata Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXI)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ovata Capital Management Ltd owned 31.75% of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MAXI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $18.75.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Profile

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

