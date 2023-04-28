Ovata Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,000 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Ferguson makes up about 0.4% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Ferguson by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ:FERG traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.07. 589,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,011. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $149.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from £114 ($142.38) to £128 ($159.86) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.