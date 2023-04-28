Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $76.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average of $87.50. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 67.77%.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,938,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,312,000 after buying an additional 721,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $59,227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,551,000 after purchasing an additional 403,703 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,957,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,809,000 after acquiring an additional 219,635 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,185,000 after acquiring an additional 200,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

