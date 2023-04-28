Orchid 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.30 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0797 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $76.74 million and $1.30 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00027032 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019123 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017988 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,452.60 or 0.99930587 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08022606 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,655,961.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

