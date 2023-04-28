Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,632 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $33,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.72. The stock had a trading volume of 917,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

