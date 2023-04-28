Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,589 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,589 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $38,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $91.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $121.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.41. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $106.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

