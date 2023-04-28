Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $20.93 Million Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 1,493.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 259,910 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of THOR Industries worth $20,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THOR Industries stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.68. 111,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,550. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.92.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

THOR Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading

