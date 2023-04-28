OMG Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $149.94 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 27th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $149.94 million and $27.46 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00059940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00019437 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001170 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

