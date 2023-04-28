OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

OCFC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $917.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.89. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $24.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

In other news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other OceanFirst Financial news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy bought 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.93 per share, with a total value of $79,890.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,890.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,643 shares of company stock worth $161,981 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 115,464.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,677,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $354,388,000 after buying an additional 16,662,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,365,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,383,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,026,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,838,000 after purchasing an additional 93,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,352,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,990,000 after acquiring an additional 724,377 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

