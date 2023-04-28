nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% yr/yr to $3.025-3.083 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.51-$2.61 EPS.

nVent Electric Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:NVT traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,872. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

NVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in nVent Electric by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.