Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Down 33.8% in April

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 90.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 127,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 156.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,172 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JRO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.87. 184,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,931. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $9.38.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

