Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,248,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,412 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $528,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 552.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Shares of NTR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.37. The stock had a trading volume of 631,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,674. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $107.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

