NovaPoint Capital LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,482 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. DMG Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 87,874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 179,673 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 119,804 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 41,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.10. 6,651,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,260,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $192.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.