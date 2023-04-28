NovaPoint Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NovaPoint Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,927 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up about 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,847,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $6,477,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.32. 819,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,683,466. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

