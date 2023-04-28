Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $107.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on NTRS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.26 and a 200 day moving average of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $75.97 and a twelve month high of $113.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Northern Trust by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Northern Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

