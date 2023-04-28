Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.51% of AutoZone worth $235,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AZO stock traded down $10.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,649.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,514.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,461.22. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,722.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,664.53.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.