Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 270,353 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,510,018 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 270,353 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.32% of General Motors worth $151,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,355 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 90.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 20,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 12.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after buying an additional 1,177,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Motors Stock Up 1.4 %

Several analysts have commented on GM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,044,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,131,861. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

