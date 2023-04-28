Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,103,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $284,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.88.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.87. 382,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,994. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

