Ninety One UK Ltd Has $208.95 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,070,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,765 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.14% of Raytheon Technologies worth $208,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.51. 847,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,198. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

