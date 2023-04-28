Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Takes Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,486 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,328,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $858,478,000 after buying an additional 229,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after acquiring an additional 522,898 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,791,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $540,189,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,891,278 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $251,322,000 after purchasing an additional 864,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,576,552 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,890. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.