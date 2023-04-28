Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,372 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises about 1.1% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,554,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
HDFC Bank Price Performance
About HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HDFC Bank (HDB)
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
- Mondelez International Pricing Power Takes It To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.