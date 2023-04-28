Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,372 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises about 1.1% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,554,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDB traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $69.41. The company had a trading volume of 522,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,073. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

