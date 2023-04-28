Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 46,651 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 46,651 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 3.6% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.10% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $74,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,704. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.03. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.