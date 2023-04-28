Ninety One North America Inc. Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,170,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,413,738. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.54. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $281.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

