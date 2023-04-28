NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,737 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,167 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $125.99. 1,442,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.59 and a 200-day moving average of $114.40. The firm has a market cap of $193.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.