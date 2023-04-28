NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 164,029 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of NIKE worth $95,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $126.30. 1,628,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,601. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.59 and its 200 day moving average is $114.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

