NFT 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,602.32 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $666,588.40 and $2,602.32 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00027029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019171 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018026 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,416.91 or 1.00046744 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01492128 USD and is down -23.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $3,883.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.