NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 208,784 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,784 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF makes up about 1.2% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,347,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,223,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 401,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,127,000 after purchasing an additional 96,852 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 65,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 33,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PDP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.93. 7,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,647. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $66.22 and a 1 year high of $79.48. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.81.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

