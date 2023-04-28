NewSquare Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

HYD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. 536,967 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

