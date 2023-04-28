NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 9,419 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 451.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.92. 1,484,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,107,851. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

