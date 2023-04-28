NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 153,600 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 408.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,600 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 831,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 29,858 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 751,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 302,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 45,829 shares during the period. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 260,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

ECH traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. 374,756 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. The company has a market cap of $561.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

