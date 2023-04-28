New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Price Target Raised to $47.00

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

NJR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $51.58 on Monday. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average is $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $39,226,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,694,000 after purchasing an additional 456,306 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 362,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,813,000 after purchasing an additional 213,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Featured Articles

